TOP SHOTS (22 October 2026)

A pair of butterflies sip on the nectar from a rangoon creeper flower. Photo taken from Mitingachhari, Rangamati on 22 October 2026.Supriyo Chakma
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Beans harvested from the fields are being packed into sacks for delivery to wholesale markets. From there, they will be sent to various districts across the country. Photo taken from Mujib Dam, Pabna on 22 October 2026.Hasan Mahmud
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A group of black-headed orioles rest on a tree branch. Photo taken from Mountaineering Valley, Rangamati on 22 October 2026.Supriyo Chakma
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Nature’s beauty is mirrored in the waters of a pond as the sun sets in the background. Photo taken from Joysagar Dighi in Raiganj, Sirajganj on 21 October 2026.Shajedul Alam
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Fishermen head out on their bicycles to a distant wetland to catch fish. Photo taken from Gangachara, Rangpur on 22 October 2026.Moinul Islam
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A single white water lily bloom in beauty under the late autumn sun. Photo taken in Girarpar, Gangachara, Rangpur on 22 October 2026.Moinul Islam
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A worker paints the frames of battery-powered three-wheeler auto rickshaws. Photo taken in Shajahanpur, Bogura on 22 October 2026.Soyel Rana
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A truckload of green coconuts brought from Bhola is unloaded for wholesale. Photo taken in Ranir Hat, Bogura on 22 October 2026.Soyel Rana
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The strike by intern physicians at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital continues for a second day, disrupting medical services. Photo taken from Medical College Hospital campus, Rajshahi on 22 October 2026.Shafiqul Islam
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Repairs are under way on the up line after a train derailed near the outer section of Naoti Station in Laksam. Photo taken in Laksam, Cumilla on 22 October 2026.Prothom Alo
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Farmers Sohel Rana and Delwar Hossain irrigate an Aman paddy field using a local irrigation tool. Photo taken in Jora village, Shajahanpur, Bogura on 22 October 2026.Soyel Rana
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A farmer arranges pumpkins for sale at a wholesale market. Photo taken from Dumuria, Khulna on 22 October 2026.Saddam Hossain
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A Kolpojahaj (vessel) is being prepared to be floated on the Chengi River for Prabarana Purnima. Photo taken from Youngdo Buddhist Temple, Khagrachhari on 22 October 2026.Joyanti Dewan
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A bloodshot red-button ginger flower blooms among green leaves. Photo taken from Tamcham Bridge, Cumilla on 22 October 2026.Abdur Rahman
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Two children play sitting on a bench at their father’s shop in front of their home. Photo taken from Aliabad Sahapara, Faridpur on 22 October 2026.Alimuzzaman
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A sunbird feeds on the nectar from a bean flower. Photo taken from Dapunia, Pabna on 22 October 2026.Hasan Mahmud
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Textbooks are being prepared for distribution among students at the start of next year. Photo taken from Matuail, Dhaka on 22 October 2026.Suvra Kanti Das
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Unregulated auto-rickshaws ply the Dhaka–Chattogram highway in the Rayerbagh area, while pedestrians risk their lives crossing the road. Photo taken from Rayerbagh, Dhaka on 22 October 2026.Suvra Kanti Das
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A seller sits with fresh, unripe betel nuts from his own garden, ready for sale. Photo taken from Dumuria wholesale market for fresh produce, Khulna on 22 October 2026.Saddam Hossain
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A pair of small Indian grey mongoose crosses an empty road. Photo taken from Panapukur, Gangachara, Rangpur on 22 October 2026.Moinul Islam
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A procession marks National Road Safety Day. Photo taken from Dhaka–Chattogram highway in Gouripur, Daudkandi, Cumilla on 22 October 2026.Abdur Rahman Dhali