Spring blooms in orchid garden

In Rangamati, spring has brought a burst of colour to the orchid garden of Alokbrata Chakma. A hobbyist flower grower from Lumbini village in the town, he has created a garden of orchids and many other flower species out of passion. With the arrival of spring, his garden is now blooming with colourful orchids of various local and foreign varieties. Here’s a photo story on the garden in photos taken by Supriyo Chakma.