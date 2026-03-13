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Spring blooms in orchid garden

In Rangamati, spring has brought a burst of colour to the orchid garden of Alokbrata Chakma. A hobbyist flower grower from Lumbini village in the town, he has created a garden of orchids and many other flower species out of passion. With the arrival of spring, his garden is now blooming with colourful orchids of various local and foreign varieties. Here’s a photo story on the garden in photos taken by Supriyo Chakma.

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Alokbrata Chakma tending to orchids in the garden he created with his own hands.
Supriyo Chakma
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The man gently touches the blooming flowers in his garden with admiration.
Supriyo Chakma
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Clusters of bright yellow dendrobium aggregatum orchids in full bloom.
Supriyo Chakma
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Dendrobium primulinum orchid with white petals and a deep yellow centre.
Supriyo Chakma
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Graceful white dendrobium aphyllum orchids blooming along the branches.
Supriyo Chakma
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The enchanting laelia purpurata, also known as cattleya orchid.
Supriyo Chakma
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Soft pink dendrobium phalaenopsis orchids.
Supriyo Chakma
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A striking orchid blooming in a clay pot.
Supriyo Chakma
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Clusters of charming dendrobium farmeri orchids blooming beneath green leaves.
Supriyo Chakma
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Eye-catching dendrobium lituiflorum orchids with a deep purple centre and petals of white and pink.
Supriyo Chakma
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