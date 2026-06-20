TSC crowd celebrates Brazil's first World Cup win

Five-time world champions Brazil bounced back from their opening-match draw against Morocco with a commanding victory over minnows Haiti in Group C of the World Cup. In Philadelphia, a brace from Matheus Cunha and a goal from Vinicius Junior secured a 3–0 win, strengthening Brazil's position in the race for the knockout stage. Brazil supporters enjoyed the game on a giant screen at TSC, Dhaka University, on Saturday morning.