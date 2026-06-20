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TSC crowd celebrates Brazil's first World Cup win

Five-time world champions Brazil bounced back from their opening-match draw against Morocco with a commanding victory over minnows Haiti in Group C of the World Cup. In Philadelphia, a brace from Matheus Cunha and a goal from Vinicius Junior secured a 3–0 win, strengthening Brazil's position in the race for the knockout stage. Brazil supporters enjoyed the game on a giant screen at TSC, Dhaka University, on Saturday morning.

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Spectators gather at the TSC to watch the Brazil–Haiti match on a giant screen.
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Cheering with flags while watching the match.
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Celebrating Brazil's opening goal.
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Thousands of spectators fill the venue.
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Jubilant celebrations.
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With every available space occupied, spectators even sit on the road median to watch the match.
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Fans celebrate by throwing coloured powder.
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A Brazil supporter "consoles" an Argentina fan.
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A fan celebrates with a pet bird.
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