TOP SHOTS (11 August 2025)

A beautiful Mimosa (Touch-me-not) flower blooms by the roadside. The picture was taken from Malgram of Bogura on 11 August.Soyel Rana
8 / 9
Two Common Mynas rest on a tree branch. The picture was taken from Home Economics College campus of Khulna on 11 August.Saddam Hossain
9 / 9
Rainwater has accumulated in a low spot by the roadside, and mosquitoes are floating there. Residents of Khulna are suffering from a mosquito outbreak. The picture was taken from Bastuhara KCC Market of Khulna on 11 August.Saddam Hossain