TOP SHOTS (11 August 2025)

Two young men are arranging shapla (water lilies) on a van for sale at the market. The picture was taken from Parairchak of Sylhet on 11 August.
Anis Mahmud
A fisherman is busy catching fish in the haor since morning. The picture was taken from Dobagir Haor of Dakshin Surma in Sylhet on 11 August.
Anis Mahmud
This bright flower is called Radhachura, signaling the vibrancy of nature. The picture was taken from Alalpur of Mymensingh on 11 August.
Mustafizur Rahman
A Spotted Dove rests among the forest bushes. The picture was taken from Litchi orchard of Rangamati on 11 August.
Supriyo Chakma
After a night of rain, clouds gather on the mountain peak in the morning. The picture was taken from Furmon of Rangamati on 11 August.
Supriyo Chakma
A White-breasted Waterhen is out in search of food. The picture was taken from Government Azizul Haque College campus of Bogura on 11 August.
Soyel Rana
A beautiful Mimosa (Touch-me-not) flower blooms by the roadside. The picture was taken from Malgram of Bogura on 11 August.
Soyel Rana
Two Common Mynas rest on a tree branch. The picture was taken from Home Economics College campus of  Khulna on 11 August.
Saddam Hossain
Rainwater has accumulated in a low spot by the roadside, and mosquitoes are floating there. Residents of Khulna are suffering from a mosquito outbreak. The picture was taken from Bastuhara KCC Market of Khulna on 11 August.
Saddam Hossain
