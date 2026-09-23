Photos

Life and nature in Bogura Medical College’s garden

A small garden is there in front of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College in Bogura. With swings and seating areas for students, it offers them a space to relax and enjoy some leisure alongside their studies. The garden is also home to a variety of plants and wildlife. To help sustain its natural life, a teacher at the college leaves peanuts under a tree every day. Squirrels are a frequent sight in the garden, while a variety of striking flowers and birds can also be seen. Recently Soyel Rana took the photos featuring scenes from the college garden, created as a recreational space for students and a haven for nature on campus.