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Life and nature in Bogura Medical College’s garden

A small garden is there in front of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College in Bogura. With swings and seating areas for students, it offers them a space to relax and enjoy some leisure alongside their studies. The garden is also home to a variety of plants and wildlife. To help sustain its natural life, a teacher at the college leaves peanuts under a tree every day. Squirrels are a frequent sight in the garden, while a variety of striking flowers and birds can also be seen. Recently Soyel Rana took the photos featuring scenes from the college garden, created as a recreational space for students and a haven for nature on campus.

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Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College is one of the leading educational institutions in northern Bangladesh
Soyel Rana
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Students in the garden in front of the college building
Soyel Rana
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A child enjoys a swing in the garden
Soyel Rana
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A cat wanders in the rose garden
Soyel Rana
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Rows of seating areas for students
Soyel Rana
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Students having an adda in the college garden
Soyel Rana
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A gardener is busy cutting the grass in the garden
Soyel Rana
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A beautiful pink Aloknanda flower in a small garden on the Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College campus
Soyel Rana
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Rubber vine flowers waiting to bloom in the garden
Soyel Rana
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A child plays in the garden
Soyel Rana
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A squirrel nibbling on food in the garden
Soyel Rana
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