TOP SHOTS (26 September 2024)

Heavy rain continues throughout the day due to the influence of a strong rain band. People are facing difficulty going out to work in the rain. Abu Naser Hospital intersection, Khulna, 26 September.Saddam Hossain
The unbearable heat has decreased. Rain is falling occasionally in Sylhet. On this cloudy day, a pair of chickens perched on a piece of wood. Baishtila village, Sylhet, September 26.Anis Mahmud
Water levels have decreased in the Uftar Haor area of Baishtila. Boats are lying idle along the haor's edge. Baishtila area, Sylhet, 26 September.Anis Mahmud
A seller of Chinese plastic fish traps by the roadside. The seller, Rafiq, is selling each for around Tk 250 to 300. Paduya Bazaar area, Comilla, 26 September.M Sadek
There was light drizzle in the morning. A young student walks to school with an umbrella in the rain. Zindabazar area, Sylhet, 26 September.Anis Mahmud