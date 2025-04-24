TOP SHOTS (24 April 2025)

The golden shower trees planted along the road dividers are blooming, adorned with clusters of yellow flowers. The gentle beauty of the blossom brings a sense of serenity to the passersby. The picture was taken from Badamtoli of Mirsharai of Chattogram on 24 April.Picture: Iqbal Hossain.
After harvesting the Boro paddy, a farmer is seen carrying bundled sheaves towards their destination. The picture was taken from Rangapani of Rangamati on 24 April.Picture: Supriyo Chakma
The monkey is enjoying green leaves and fruit from the tree. The photo was taken from Mitingachhori Hill in Rangamati on 24 April.Photo: Supriyo Chakma
During March and April, mulberries begin to ripen on the trees, attracting the cheerful chirping of birds. A koel is seen feeding on the ripe fruit of a mulberry tree. The picture was taken from Sreepur of Gazipur on 24 April.Photo: Sadek Mridha
A squirrel is seen roaming around the branches of a banyan tree in search of food. The picture was taken from University of Engineering and Technology, Khulna, 24 April.Photo: Saddam Hossain