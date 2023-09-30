TOP SHOTS (30 September 2023)

Paddy harvesting season has already begun in Chars. Farmers are carrying the harvested paddy home on buffalo-drawn carts. The photo was taken from Kalagachi area in Gangachara of Rangpur on 30 September.Mainul Islam
The children are catching fish with a net in the Haor. The photo was taken from Bakgul Haor in Sylhet on 30 September.Anis Mahmud
A butterfly sips honey sitting on a flower. Photo taken from Boroshala area in Sylhet on 30 September.Anis Mahmud
Since it is autumn, kashful (white plumed reeds) are found in abundance everywhere. Photo taken from Mahipur area in Gangachara Rangpur on 30 September.Mainul Islam
A man riskily rides a motorcycle over a bamboo-made bridge to cross a body of water. Photo taken from Rudreshwar area in Kaliganj of Lalmonirhat on 30 September.Mainul Islam
A flock of geese glide through the water of a pond in a straight line. Photo taken from Nimshar Bazar area in Burichang of Cumilla on 30 September.M Sadek
A huge bush of kashful (white plumed reeds) inside a residential area. Photo taken from Madinabad in Khulna city on 30 September.Saddam Hossain