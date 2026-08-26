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Jashne Julus draws large crowds across Bangladesh

Jashne Julus (processions) were held today, Wednesday, in Dhaka, Chattogram and various other parts of the country to mark Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). Large numbers of people of all ages took part in the processions. Some joined on foot, while others traveled in trucks, pickup vans and autorickshaws. Some recited hamd and naat, while others chanted takbir, recited durood sharif and engaged in zikr. Prothom Alo photographers captured moments from the religiously solemn Jashne Julus

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Jashne Julus organised in Dhaka by Anjuman-e-Rahmania Moinia Maizbhandaria.
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Jashne Julus organised in Dhaka by Ashekan-e-Gausia Rahmania Moinia Shahidia Maizbhandaria.
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A Jashne Julus in Dhaka.
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The Jashne Julus makes its way through various streets of Dhaka.
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A large number of people take part in the Jashne Julus in Dhaka.
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A Jashne Julus sets out from the Alomgir Khanqa-e-Qaderia Syedhia near Sholoshahar Jameya Ahmadia Sunnia Kamil Madrasa in Chattogram.
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Large numbers of people gather in front of and behind the vehicles carrying Sahebzada Syed Muhammad Qasem Shah and Shahzada Syed Muhammad Aqib Ahmed Shah during the Jashne Julus in Chattogram.
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Participants decorate autorickshaws as they come to join the Jashne Julus in Sholoshahar, Chattogram.
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Many participants join the Jashne Julus in Chattogram carrying flags.
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A child sits in the lap of a participant who came to join the Jashne Julus in Chattogram.
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