In pictures

Jashne Julus draws large crowds across Bangladesh

Jashne Julus (processions) were held today, Wednesday, in Dhaka, Chattogram and various other parts of the country to mark Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). Large numbers of people of all ages took part in the processions. Some joined on foot, while others traveled in trucks, pickup vans and autorickshaws. Some recited hamd and naat, while others chanted takbir, recited durood sharif and engaged in zikr. Prothom Alo photographers captured moments from the religiously solemn Jashne Julus