Victory Day celebrations in pictures

People from all walks of life celebrated the Victory Day on Saturday, 16 December amid much enthusiasm and festivity. The day began with paying tribute to the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War at the National Martyrs Memorial in Savar, outskirts of Dhaka, at sunrise. Various organisations marked out the day arranging a wide range of events across the country. Following is a glimpse of the Victory Day celebrations.

Various organisations pay tributes to the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War at the National Martyrs Memorial in Savar, outskirts of Dhaka.
Tanvir Ahammed
A group of people in red and green outfits rejoice after paying tribute to the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War at the National Martyrs Memorial in Savar, outskirts of Dhaka.
Tanvir Ahammed
People gather at the National Martyrs Memorial in Savar, outskirts of Dhaka, to pay tribute to the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War.
Tanvir Ahammed
Students show the Victory sign after paying tribute to the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War at the National Martyrs Memorial in Savar, outskirts of Dhaka.
Tanvir Ahammed
A group of workers came to the National Martyrs Memorial in Savar, outskirts of Dhaka, to pay tribute to the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War.
Tanvir Ahammed
Students perform at an event in Sheikh Russell Stadium in Rangpur marking the Victory Day.
Moinul Islam
Children participate in an art competition on Victory Day in Khulna city.
Saddam Hossain
Students perform at the Victory Day event on the school grounds in Sirajganj.
Sajedul Alam
Girls perform at the Bhasha Shoinik Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium, Cumilla during a Victory Day event.
M Sadek
People from all walks of life bring out a flag procession in Narayanganj.
Dinar Mahmud
People pay tribute to the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War at the Gollamari Graveyard Memorial in Khulna.
Saddam Hossain
Flanked by leaders and activists of Awami League, Shakib Al Hasan, who is contesting in the upcoming national election from Magura-1 constituency on Awami League’s ticket, pays tributes to the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War in Magura.
Prothom Alo
Students join a Victory Day event on the Satkania Model High School, in Chattogram.
Mamun Ahmed
Students perform at a Victory Day event in Goalanda, Rajbari.
M Rashedul Haque
