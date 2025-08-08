TOP SHOTS (8 August 2025)

A fledgling bird perches on the handle of a bicycle parked by the roadside. Photo taken from Mominpur area in Rangpur on 7 August 2025.Moinul Islam
A farmer carries food for other farmers working in the field. Photo taken from Chandonpat area in Rangpur on 7 August 2025.Moinul Islam
Incessant rainfall over the past few days has caused flooding on the Rangapani Road in Asambasti area of Rangamati town. Vehicles continue to operate on the inundated road. Photo taken from Rangapani Road on 7 August 2025.Supriyo Chakma
During the monsoon, locals in the haor areas earn their livelihood by fishing. One such fisherman is seen catching fish. Photo taken from Nikli area in Kishoreganj on 7 August 2025.Tafsilul Aziz
A pair of common mynas takes rest after flying around in search of food. Photo taken from Padma Ghat area in Pabna on 7 August 2025.Hasan Mahmud
A man sets off with timber split from trees loaded onto his horse cart. As the load is too heavy, he chooses to walk instead of riding. Photo taken from Komorpur area in Pabna on 7 August 2025.Hasan Mahmud
Parents of students appearing for the Notre Dame College admission test wait in the rain with umbrellas outside the college. Photo taken in Dhaka on 8 August 2025.Suvra Kanti Das