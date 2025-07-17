TOP SHOTS (17 July 2025)

The monsoon sky in Srabon can suddenly turn cloudy and bring rain without warning. In anticipation of rain, workers at a rice-drying yard are seen putting away covers. The picture was taken from Amvita of Dumuria in Khulna on 17 July.Saddam Hossain
Workers repair drums used for fish transport. During the fish breeding season, traders use these drums to supply fish across the country. The picture was taken from Kathaltoli of Rangamati on 17 July.Supriyo Chakma
A lemon tree branch bends under the weight of its fruit on a rooftop garden. The picture was taken from Lumbini of Rangamati on 17 July.Supriyo Chakma
A chameleon cautiously moves along tree branches, wary of predators. The picture was taken from Sholua of Dumuria in Khulna on 17 July.Saddam Hossain
A wild spiny gourd flower peeks out from a vine-covered bush. The picture was taken from Betchhara of Bandarban on 17 July.Mong Hai Shing Marma
Farmers transport harvested jute on carts to distant water bodies for retting. The picture was taken from Char Ballavdi of Saltha in Faridpur on 17 July.Alimuzzaman
In the morning, housewife Yasmin Begum dries jute fiber in the sun on a bamboo frame by the roadside near her home. The picture was taken from Mazar Diya, Nagarkanda of Faridpur on 17 July.Alimuzzaman
Hill people cherish chalata, a favourite local vegetable. They enjoy it mashed with dried fish like shefa and chidol. The picture was taken from Kutuk Chhari, Rangamati on 17 July.Supriyo Chakma
Amid continuous Srabon rain, a young man sells halua-roti, using plastic sheets to protect himself and his cart. The picture was taken from Gouripur Bazar, Daudkandi, Cumilla on 17 July.Abdur Rahman Dhali
Bright red water lilies bloom in a roadside pond. The picture was taken from Naohata, Paba, Rajshahi on 17 July.Shafiqul Islam