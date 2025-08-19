TOP SHOTS (19 August 2025)

A farmer threshing paddy using a foot-powered machine beside the road. The picture was taken from Chhagura of Debidwar in Cumilla on 19 August.Abdur Rahman
Raindrops cling to the leaves after rainfall. The picture was taken from Nur Nagar, of Khulna on 19 August.Saddam Hossain
A truck overturned on the road after its front wheel came off, causing a traffic jam on the highway. The picture was taken from Madambibirhat Bazar of Sitakunda in Chattogram on 19 August.Krishna Chandra Das
A bulbul bird hops around the treetop in search of food. The picture was taken from Godakhali of Sariakandi in Bogura on 19 August.Soyel Rana
A fisherman prepares to go fishing in the Jamuna River. The picture was taken from Daripara of Sariakandi in Bogura on 19 August.Soyel Rana
Two children absorbed in playing marbles. The picture was taken from Gowalkhali of Khulna on 19 August.Saddam Hossain
Labourers unload sacks of rice from a truck at Kalighat, Sylhet’s largest wholesale market for daily essentials. The picture was taken from Kalighat, Sylhet on 19 August.Anis Mahmud
Autumn is marked by the dance of clouds in the sky. Fluffy white clouds float across the autumn sky. The picture was taken from Kazir Bazar Bridge, Sylhet 19 August.Anis Mahmud
A makeshift wooden platform patched over a concrete bridge where heavy vehicles have been restricted for a year. The picture was taken from Itakhola–Kalyanpur Road, Jinglatoli, Daudkandi, Cumilla 19 August.Abdur Rahman Dhali