TOP SHOTS (19 January 2025)

A farmer woman picks cherry-coloured ripe roselle from her jhum patch. Photo snapped from Amloki Pahar area in Kaptai of Rangamati on 19 January 2025Supriyo Chakma
2 / 7
Mango blossoms have already started growing right in the middle of winter. Photo snapped from Chanpur area in Cumilla on 19 January 2025M Sadek
3 / 7
Date palm blossoms grow out of the sprigs on a tree. Photo snapped from the court premises in Cumilla on 19 January 2025.M Sadek
4 / 7
Silhouettes of Bamboo leaves against the sky and the water of Kaptai Lake shimmering like gold under the rising sun. Photo snapped from Bilaichhari Para area in Rangamati on 18 January 2025Supriyo Chakma
5 / 7
Since the water level in the Surma river has receded in this winter season, the fishermen are now scouting for fish in the shallow with their boats. Photo snapped from Lamakazi area in Sylhet on 18 January 2025.Anis Mahmud
6 / 7
Farmers in the southern region of the country are now busy with sowing IRRI paddy seedlings in the fields. Photo snapped from Manpasha area in Jhalakathi on 18 January 2025.Saiyan
7 / 7
As the ditches and dykes dry up during the winter it becomes easy to catch fish in them. Somechildren hunt for fish in between the crowd of water hyacinth in a nearly dried up ditch. Photo snapped from Darakhana area in Jhalakathi on 18 January 2025.Saiyan