In pictures: Hair and Beauty Carnival 2025
The Hair and Beauty Carnival 2025 organised by the Beauty Service Owners Associations of Bangladesh (BSOAB) was held at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital on Tuesday. The main objective of this carnival was to celebrate beauty and creativity through global participation of beauty experts, showcasing beauty trends, fashion show runways, and fostering unique connections among beauticians. Two exceptional fashion catwalks were organised on the carnival runway.
