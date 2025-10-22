Photo

In pictures: Hair and Beauty Carnival 2025

The Hair and Beauty Carnival 2025 organised by the Beauty Service Owners Associations of Bangladesh (BSOAB) was held at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital on Tuesday. The main objective of this carnival was to celebrate beauty and creativity through global participation of beauty experts, showcasing beauty trends, fashion show runways, and fostering unique connections among beauticians. Two exceptional fashion catwalks were organised on the carnival runway.

Models walk the runway in bridal attire at the fashion show.
Models walk the runway in bridal attire at the fashion show.
Models walk the runway in bridal attire at the fashion show.
Models walk he runway in groom-and-bride attire at the fashion show of Hair and Beauty Carnival 2025.
Models walk the runway in bridal attire at the fashion show.
Models walk the runway in bridal attire at the fashion show.
Models walk the runway in a unique thematic show titled “Awareness Against Environmental Pollution” at the fashion show.
A model performs on the runway in the unique thematic show titled “Awareness Against Environmental Pollution” at the fashion show.
A model walks the runway in the unique thematic show titled “Awareness Against Environmental Pollution” at the fashion show.
A model walks the runway in a special eco-friendly outfit at the fashion show.
A model walks the runway wearing a special eco-friendly outfit at the fashion show.
Models walk the runway in special eco-friendly indigenous attire in the unique thematic show titled “Awareness Against Environmental Pollution” at the fashion show of Hair and Beauty Carnival 2025, organised by the Beauty Service Owners Associations of Bangladesh (BSOAB).
