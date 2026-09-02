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Border surveillance drill using drones

The “Simanta School of Surveillance and Drone Warfare” (SSSDW) was inaugurated at the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Sector Headquarters in Sylhet on Tuesday.

At the inauguration, BGB personnel demonstrated, through a series of drills, various techniques for conducting surveillance and operations along the border using drones. The exercises also showcased strategies to prevent illegal push-ins across the border, detect suspicious movements linked to smuggling, and respond swiftly to potential threats.

The training school has been established with the aim of strengthening the use of modern technology in border security and enhancing BGB’s capabilities in drone-based surveillance. Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed attended the event as the chief guest and delivered a speech.

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BGB personnel take part in a drill demonstrating drone-assisted operations.
Anis Mahmud
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BGB personnel advance through water and mud during the exercise.
Anis Mahmud
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A drone is used to support the operation.
Anis Mahmud
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BGB personnel intercept mock smugglers using drone-assisted surveillance.
Anis Mahmud
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A suspected smuggler is apprehended by BGB personnel during the drill.
Anis Mahmud
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The demonstration showcases measures to prevent illegal push-ins across the border.
Anis Mahmud
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BGB personnel conduct a drill using a specialised vehicle.
Anis Mahmud
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BGB personnel demonstrate how unidentified drones can be neutralised along the border.
Anis Mahmud
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A drone pilot operates a drone during the exercise.
Anis Mahmud
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Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed delivers his speech as the chief guest at the event.
Anis Mahmud
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