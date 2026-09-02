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Border surveillance drill using drones

The “Simanta School of Surveillance and Drone Warfare” (SSSDW) was inaugurated at the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Sector Headquarters in Sylhet on Tuesday.

At the inauguration, BGB personnel demonstrated, through a series of drills, various techniques for conducting surveillance and operations along the border using drones. The exercises also showcased strategies to prevent illegal push-ins across the border, detect suspicious movements linked to smuggling, and respond swiftly to potential threats.

The training school has been established with the aim of strengthening the use of modern technology in border security and enhancing BGB’s capabilities in drone-based surveillance. Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed attended the event as the chief guest and delivered a speech.