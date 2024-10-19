TOP SHOTS (19 October 2024)

Spreading their wings wide, a pair of eagles glide in the sky. Photo taken from Sheikhghat area in Sylhet on 19 October.Anis Mahmud
2 / 5
A farmer carries dried twigs home to use as tinder. Photo taken from Adampur area in Ambikapur of Faridpur on 19 October.Alimuzzaman
3 / 5
Hawkers were cycling down the street selling plastic items when it started raining. Covering the items in plastic sheets they pedal their way home. Photo taken from Rice Research Road in Barishal city on 19 October.Saiyan
4 / 5
Looking for food, a bronze-winged jacana treads through water hyacinth floating on the water. Photo taken from Vitipara area in Sripur of Gazipur on 19 October.Sadik Mridha
5 / 5
A white-rumped munia perches on the sheave of a paddy plant in a cropfield. Photo taken from Rangamati on 17 October.Supriyo Chakma