In frames

Beauty at Dimer Char

Dimer Char, a magical and quiet corner of the Sundarbans, lies along the Bay of Bengal. Its vast sandy shores, the rhythmic waves of the sea and the tranquil silence of the mangrove forest come together to create a unique natural setting. As the sun gradually dips towards the western horizon, the Char takes on a different kind of beauty. Here is a visual story featuring glimpses of the serene landscape of the Sundarbans. The photos are taken by Saddam Hossain