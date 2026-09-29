Bangladesh

In frames

Beauty at Dimer Char

Dimer Char, a magical and quiet corner of the Sundarbans, lies along the Bay of Bengal. Its vast sandy shores, the rhythmic waves of the sea and the tranquil silence of the mangrove forest come together to create a unique natural setting. As the sun gradually dips towards the western horizon, the Char takes on a different kind of beauty. Here is a visual story featuring glimpses of the serene landscape of the Sundarbans. The photos are taken by Saddam Hossain

Saddam Hossain
Khulna
1 / 10
Upon arriving at Dimer Char, visitors may catch sight of flying (modontak bird)
Saddam Hossain
2 / 10
Many fishing trawlers like these can be seen in the area
Saddam Hossain
3 / 10
During this season, patches of catkins (kashful) can be seen across the landscape.
Saddam Hossain
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Red crabs can be spotted along the beach.
Saddam Hossain
5 / 10
Numerous green trees create a magical atmosphere.
Saddam Hossain
6 / 10
The rhythmic waves of the sea
Saddam Hossain
7 / 10
Dusk settles over the beach.
Saddam Hossain
8 / 10
Fishing trawlers return from the sea in the late afternoon
Saddam Hossain
9 / 10
As daylight fades, tourists turn back to their vessels.
Saddam Hossain
10 / 10
As evening falls, fishing trawlers anchor close to the shore
Saddam Hossain
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