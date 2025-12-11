TOP SHOTS (11 December 2025)

A hill farmer harvesting long beans from her own field. Alutila village, Rangamati, 11 December.Supriyo Chakma
2 / 11
Participants taking part in a mini marathon held to mark International Mountain Day. Bus Station, Bandarban, 11 December.Mong Hai Shing Marma
3 / 11
A small dark-blue Sunbird searching for food in the cold. Tongchongga Para, Rangamati, 11 December.Supriyo Chakma
4 / 11
The beans are slowly growing on the trellis at Ramchandrapur, Bogura, 11 December.Soyel Rana
5 / 11
As it is now the dry season, this duck farmer travels with his flock in search of waterbodies. Derhalia, Rangpur, 11 December.Moinul Islam
6 / 11
Harvesting of early-variety potatoes has begun. Ishwarpur, Rangpur, 11 December.Moinul Islam
7 / 11
A Black hooded oriole bird peeping through the green foliage. Daulatpur, Khulna, 11 December.Saddam Hossain
8 / 11
Participants in the mini marathon organised by the Bandarban Hill District Council to mark International Mountain Day. Rajar Maath, Bandarban, 11 December.Mong Hai Shing Marma
9 / 11
Rafiqul Islam collects sap every year from several date palm trees near his house. He consumes the sap himself and also sells it in the market. Atgharia, Pabna, 11 December.Hasan Mahmud
10 / 11
Dewdrops glistening on mustard flowers. Shahbazpur, Rangpur, 11 December.Moinul Islam
11 / 11
Farmer Abdur Razzak spraying pesticides on cotton plants to prevent leaf-eating insects. Because it is profitable, he cultivates cotton instead of other crops. Khidirpur, Atgharia, Pabna, 11 December.Hasan Mahmud