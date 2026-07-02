TOP SHOTS (2 July 2026)

A bunch of beli (Arabian jasmine) is are in full bloom. Shantibagh Walkway, Moulvibazar, 2 July 2026.Akmol Hossain
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An engine-powered boat loaded with jackfruit and pineapples arrives at the Truck Terminal Ghat. Wholesalers from the city will transport the fruit to different parts of the country from here. Truck Terminal Ghat, Rangamati, 2 July 2026.Supriyo Chakma
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The Hurasagar River has swelled with fresh monsoon water, and farmers have begun retting freshly harvested jute stalks in the river. Char Tengrail, Sirajganj, 2 July 2026Ariful Ghani
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The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination is in progress inside the examination centre. Outside, guardians wait in the heat, while one guardian uses a small portable fan. Government Syed Hatem Ali College, Barishal, 2 July 2026.Saiyan
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A woodpecker perches on a jackfruit tree, seemingly checking whether the fruit has ripened. Mawna, Sreepur, Gazipur, 2 July 2026.Sadek Mridha
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Soil erosion beneath the roadway has created a deep crater in the middle of the road, yet vehicles continue to pass through the area despite risk. Samaibazar–Montrigaon Road, Juri, Moulvibazar, 2 July 2026.Kalyan Prasun
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A vendor collects lotkon (Burmese grape) from a wholesale market and sells the fruit from a van by the roadside in the town. Jhiltuli, Faridpur, 2 July 2026.Alimuzzaman