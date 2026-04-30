TOP SHOTS (30 April 2026)

Buds are about to bloom on a dragon tree. Sadhanapur, Rangamati, 30 April.Supriyo Chakma
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A mongoose runs about in search of prey. Malgram, Bogura, 30 April.Soyel Rana
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Two traders sell fish as they move around different area. Malikhil, Daudkandi, Cumilla, 30 April.Abdur Rahman Dhali
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Continuous rainfall over the past few days in Rangpur has left day labourers without work. With intermittent sunshine appearing since morning, one labourer waits in hope. Shimulbag, Rangpur, 30 April.Moinul Islam
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A bird with a black face and brownish throat perches on a banana tree branch. Bhuter Tila, Rangamati, 30 April.Supriyo Chakma
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Small traders arrange fruits in baskets on bicycles after purchasing them from the wholesale market for resale. In front of Raja Rammohan Market, Rangpur, 30 April.Moinul Islam
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Two goats got into fight when brought to the market for sale. Dhap Sultanganj Hat, Dupchanchia, Bogura, 30 April.Soyel Rana
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Farmers had planned to thresh paddy, but rain has submerged the field. Dumuria, Khulna, 30 April.Saddam Hossain
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Hill glory bower bloom by the roadside. Mokimpur, Raiganj, Sirajganj, 30 April.Shajedul Alam
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It is the boro paddy season. These bamboo and cane cages are required for transporting harvested rice. A man carries them to the market for sale. Urdighi, Kishoreganj, 30 April.Tafasilul Aziz
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Raindrops shimmer on taro leaves. Beutha, Manikganj, 30 April.Abdul Momin