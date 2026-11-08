Tourists flock to Rangamati instead of Sajek

At the beginning of November, tourists are flocking to Rangamati to enjoy the breathtaking beauty of its hills and Kaptai Lake. As a road blockade has disrupted access to Sajek, many tourists are now choosing Rangamati town and nearby recreational destinations instead. The Hanging Bridge, Polwel Park and the lakeside jetties have become bustling with visitors. Hotel and resort bookings have picked up, while boat operators are experiencing a brick business. Shops selling traditional handloom clothing, handicrafts and seasonal fruits are also enjoying brisk sales. After a long time, this renewed activity has brought smiles to the faces of local tourism businesses. This photo story captures the tourism scene in Rangamati.