Bangladesh

Tourists flock to Rangamati instead of Sajek

At the beginning of November, tourists are flocking to Rangamati to enjoy the breathtaking beauty of its hills and Kaptai Lake. As a road blockade has disrupted access to Sajek, many tourists are now choosing Rangamati town and nearby recreational destinations instead. The Hanging Bridge, Polwel Park and the lakeside jetties have become bustling with visitors. Hotel and resort bookings have picked up, while boat operators are experiencing a brick business. Shops selling traditional handloom clothing, handicrafts and seasonal fruits are also enjoying brisk sales. After a long time, this renewed activity has brought smiles to the faces of local tourism businesses. This photo story captures the tourism scene in Rangamati.

Supriyo Chakma
Rangamati
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The Hanging Bridge is one of Rangamati’s most popular attractions. Rows of motor boats are tied at the lakeside.
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A colourful display of traditional handloom clothing.
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Tourists prepare to explore Kaptai Lake by boat. Visitors gather waiting to board the boats.
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A beautiful view of the tranquil waters of Kaptai Lake and its green islands. A tourist boat glides across the blue waters.
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The Hanging Bridge stands amid lush greenery. Rows of boats remain tied along the lakeshore, awaiting tourists.
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Tourists never miss the opportunity to savour hill-grown bananas during their visits.
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A variety of bags made from traditional handloom fabrics and colourful plastic yarn. Handicraft shops display these products to attract tourists.
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Rangamati’s hill-grown pomelos are particularly popular. Large, juicy pomelos are displayed for sale to visitors.
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Enjoying their travel experience, a group of tourists walk towards their destination with backpacks slung over their shoulders.
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