TOP SHOTS (11 October 2025)

The sky is covered with clouds, with rays of morning sunlight peeking through. Shadows play hide and seek across the green paddy fields and rows of betel-nut trees — nature seems to be giving a final hint that autumn is nearing its end. Islampur, Sylhet, 11 October.
Anis Mahmud
Farmers spray insecticide on Aman paddy fields to protect the crops from pest attacks. Khadim para, Sylhet, 11 October.
Anis Mahmud
Drops of last night’s rain rest delicately on fragrant Tagar (Pinwheelflower) blossoms. Lumbini, Rangamati, 11 October.
Supriyo Chakma
Clusters of aromatic year-round cardamom lemons hang from the branches. Tangchangya Para, Rangamati, 11 October.
Supriyo Chakma
During the rain, a dinghy boat is being carried on an auto-van to its destination. Dighi Saguna, Tarash, Sirajganj, 11 October.
Shajedul Alam
A worker feeds fish at a fish farm. Phulpur, Mymensingh, 11 October.
Mostafizur Rahman
Two children walk together in the drizzling rain, chatting as they go. Sholua, Dumuria, Khulna, 11 October.
Saddam Hossain
Members of Chhayanaut perform a dance at the organisation’s autumn celebration. St. Joseph Higher Secondary School, Mohammadpur, 11 October.
Mir Hossen
Artistes perform songs at Chhayanaut’s autumn celebration. St. Joseph Higher Secondary School, Mohammadpur, 11 October.
Mir Hossen
A group of indigenous youths cast small-mesh fishing nets in Kaptai Lake to catch fish. The nets are filled with small species such as chapila, kachki, and punti. Morghon Bardam, Rangamati, 11 October.
Supriyo Chakma
A drenched Alaknanda (Allamanda cathartica) flower glistens in the rain. Nur Nagar, Khulna, 11 October.
Saddam Hossain
