TOP SHOTS (15 March 2026)

Migratory birds swim in Kaptai Lake in search of food. Despite the movement of boats, they continue to float around fearlessly. Langadu, Rangamati, 15 March.Supriyo Chakma
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A hill woman has laid out yarn in the sun before weaving. Khagrapur, Khagrachhari, 15 March.Joyanti Dewan
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Early in the morning, passengers crowd in front of the counter to obtain return tickets. Sherpur Road area, Bogura town, 15 March.Soyel Rana
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Construction materials have been left scattered across the road, causing suffering and inconvenience for pedestrians. Jalesharitola, Bogura, 15 March.Soyel Rana
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A coffee tree full of blossoms. Tonchongyapara, Nichu Bagan, Rangamati, 15 March.Supriyo Chakma
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After crushing sugarcane, workers have separated the juice and are now boiling it. When the liquid thickens slightly while being stirred in a large pan, they will pour the liquid molasses into tins. Pelaid, Sreepur, Gazipur, 15 March.Sadek Mridha
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Mango buds are growing larger. Bastuhara, Khulna, 15 March.Saddam Hossain
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A pair of pigeons resting on an electric wire. Alamnagar, Khulna, 15 March.Saddam Hossain
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In a small mangrove nursery built by local women on a sandbar of the Shakbaria River, polybags are arranged with saplings of keora, khalisha, kakra and bain. Tepakhali, Koyra, Khulna, 15 March.Imtiaz Uddin
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A grandfather and grandson have stepped into the canal and are pulling a fishing net to catch fish. Labonchara, Khulna, 15 March.Saddam Hossain