TOP SHOTS (27 November 2025)

A hill artisan displaying bamboo baskets and other handcrafted items at a rural market. During the Aman paddy season, the demand for these baskets increases significantly. Ghagra, Rangamati, 27 November.Supriyo Chakma
This trader has brought pineapples from Madhupur in Tangail. He is selling them wholesale at prices ranging from Tk 40 to Tk 60 each, depending on size. Khasbagh, Rangpur, 27 November.Moinul Islam
It is the peak season for harvesting and threshing Aman paddy. A winnowing tray (kula) is essential for cleaning the threshed grain. A man is out to sell hand-crafted winnowing trays he made himself. Malotinagar, Bogura, 27 November.Soyel Rana
Rahima Begum spends her morning teaching her two grandchildren in the gentle sunlight in the courtyard. Khidrodhama, Bogura, 27 November.Soyel Rana
Hills covered in light fog. Furomon Hill, Sapchhari, Rangamati, 27 November.Supriyo Chakma
Dewdrops collected on a spider’s web. Bandarban, 27 November.Mong Hai Shing Marma
A woman casts a fishing line into a water body to catch fish. Badurgachha, Dumuria, Khulna, 27 November.Saddam Hossain
Kingfisher birds sitting along the edge of a fish enclosure, waiting to catch their prey. Baniakhali, Dumuria, Khulna, 27 November.Saddam Hossain
Farmer Asad Mia has brought gourds from his land to the city to sell. Kamal Kachna, Rangpur, 27 November.Moinul Islam
Saheb Kumar from Jhenaidah walks through the alleys of the city selling colourful household items made from bamboo. Mahiganj, Rangpur, 27 November.Moinul Islam