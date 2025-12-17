TOP SHOTS (17 December 2025)

Areca nut yields are comparatively good in the southern region. A farmer is washing areca nuts harvested from his orchard and drying them in the sun by the roadside. West Baishari, Banaripara, Barishal, 17 December.Saiyan
Tourists are enjoying the scenic beauty of the sunrise as it emerges through the hills. Furomon, Rangamati, 17 December.Supriyo Chakma
A red dragonfly is resting on a thin, dry branch. Boyra, Khulna, 17 December.Saddam Hossain
A Marma woman is harvesting crops (felon lentils) from the field. Kyamlung, Bandarban, 17 December.Mong Hai Shing Marma
During the winter season, various fairs are held in rural areas. A woman is drying earthen banks and children’s toys in the sun, made for sale at such fairs. Palpara, Rangpur, 17 December.Moinul Islam
Labourers are engaged in earth-filling work on a road on a winter morning. Haridebpur, Rangpur, 17 December.Moinul Islam
Farmers are transporting cultivated bitter gourds from the fields of Baterarchar village to the market for sale. Gouripur Bazar, Daudkandi, Cumilla, 17 December.Abdur Rahman Dhali
A kingfisher waits on a tree branch beside a wetland to catch fish. Rajabari, Sreepur, Gazipur, 17 December.Sadek Mridha
Morning sunlight pierces through small clusters of clouds, adorning the natural landscape. Juri, Moulvibazar, 17 December.Kalyan Prasun