TOP SHOTS (29 September 2025)

A hill woman weaving cloth for personal use on a waist-loom with colourful thread. Debota Chhari, Kaptai, Rangamati, 29 September.Supriyo Chakma
3 / 10
At the break of dawn, a farmer collects fish trapped in his net from the wetlands. Bhabanipur Beel, Keshabpur, Jashore, 29 September.Photo: Dilip Modak
4 / 10
Men and women of hill communities rest in the shade for for some respite. Murali Para, Rangamati, 29 September.Supriyo Chakma
5 / 10
Catching fish by hand in the silt of the almost-dried Shoilmari River. Chhaygharia, Batiaghata, Khulna, 29 September.Saddam Hossain
6 / 10
Hay is being transported on a cart to sell in the market. Bangla Bazar, Kishoreganj, 29 September.Tafasilul Aziz
7 / 10
Agricultural equipment is being painted for sale. Dashuria, Ishwardi, Pabna, 28 September.Hasan Mahmud
8 / 10
Despite the ban on three-wheelers on highways, CNG-run auto-rickshaws are moving freely, making it difficult to distinguish this from a highway scene. Pabna–Rajshahi Highway, Maligachha, Pabna, 28 September.Hasan Mahmud
9 / 10
Decorative lighting arranged around a Durga Puja pavilion. Barishal, 28 September.Saiyan
10 / 10
Two vendors selling fish along the road. Daudkandi, Cumilla, 29 September.Abdur Rahman Dhali