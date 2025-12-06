TOP SHOTS (6 December 2025)

Fish feed is being scattered in the water. Joysagar Dighi, Raiganj, Sirajganj, 6 December.Shajedul Alam
This flavourful banana variety grows well in the hills. Traders coming from towns purchase them and transport them to different parts of the country. Ghila Chhari rural market, Rangamati, 6 December.Supriyo Chakma
The harvesting of Aman paddy is almost complete. Straw is now being bought and sold. Straw is in demand for cattle feed, mushroom cultivation and various agricultural uses. Kutuk Chhari, Rangamati, 6 December.Supriyo Chakma
Roselle flowers have blossomed. Not only the flower, but its leaves and fruit also have a slightly sour taste and are rich in vitamin C.
Jamira, Phultala, Khulna, 6 December.Saddam Hossain
On a public holiday, students of Silicon Valley School and College are enjoying a football match in a village field. Daudkandi, Cumilla, 6 December.Abdur Rahman Dhali
A grey heron flies over a pond. Jamira, Phultala, Khulna, 6 December.Saddam Hossain
A fisherman ties pieces of shola (reed) to a net used for catching air fish. This helps keep the net afloat in the river. Bhangarpar, Char Baria, Barishal, 6 December.Saiyan
Winter has begun to settle firmly in Panchagarh, the northernmost district of the country. The dense fog that falls throughout the night lingers until morning. Dangapara, Panchagarh, 6 December.Raziur Rahman
Bundles of straw cut from land along the Kalabadar River are brought by trawler. These are sold at the market in Charbaria, Barishal, for use as cattle feed.
Barishal, 6 December.Saiyan