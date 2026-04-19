TOP SHOTS (19 April 2026)

A sunbird searches for nectar from kanchan flowers and insects as food. Hazaribagh, Rangamati, 19 April.Supriyo Chakma
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A bamboo fence has been erected in the Kaliganga River to create a fish enclosure, disrupting river navigation. Balirtek, Manikganj, 19 April.Abdul Momin
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It takes five to six months for the banana flower to turn into fruit and then ripen. Shilchhari Muk, Rangamati, 19 April.Supriyo Chakma
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Krishnachura stands out vividly amidst the greenery. College Gate, Khagrachhari, 19 April.Joyanti Dewan
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A small pony roams down the roadside. Although this breed can work for long hours on minimal feed and suits rural life, it now faces neglect. Mostafa Mor, Khulna, 19 April.Saddam Hossain
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A driver transports a load of hay along the Khulna City Bypass Road. Although demand for hay remains throughout the year, it increases further before the monsoon season. Mostafa Mor, Khulna, 19 April.Saddam Hossain
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In the morning, two female tea workers head to the garden to pluck leaves. Lakkatura, Sylhet, 19 April.Anis Mahmud
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As temperatures rise, the demand for bananas increases. A retailer arranges bananas purchased from the wholesale market for sale. Bandar Bazar, Sylhet, 19 April.Anis Mahmud
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Two geese swim in the river with their goslings. Baribari, Kishoreganj, 19 April.Tafasilul Aziz
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A farmer busy parboiling paddy beside his field. Bakulia Haor, Kishoreganj, 19 April.Tafasilul Aziz
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Driven by the need for livelihood, male and female labourers start their day early. Shahjalal Upashahar, Sylhet, 19 April.Anis Mahmud