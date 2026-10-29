Bangladesh

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Kuakata: Dimmed by erosion and neglect

Parts of the coastal embankment and road, including the zero point of Kuakata sea beach, have collapsed under the impact of waves. Pieces of the damaged road and structures are scattered across the beach. Algae-covered geobags lying haphazardly have also created hazardous paths for people moving around the area.

Amid the crowds of tourists, vendors have set up shops on the beach. Motorcycles are also being driven along the beach despite a ban. With all of these, Kuakata appears to be losing its natural beauty. Photo taken by Saiyan.

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Tourists struggle to reach the sea at the zero point, crossing broken sections and haphazardly placed geobags.
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A woman and child sit atop the debris scattered across the beach.
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Tourists struggle to reach the sea at the Zero Point, navigating past broken sections and haphazardly strewn geo-bags.
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The tourist police box at the zero point collapsed under the force of waves a few days ago. Police officers are now performing their duties there in the open.
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The path leading to the beach’s zero point is broken and disorganised.
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A Vendor roams the beach.
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Municipality beach cleaners clear polythene and litter from the beach area.
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Algae covers many of the geo-bags, making the path slippery and hazardous.
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Motorcycles are prohibited from the beach. Despite the ban, motorcycles can be seen on the sandy shore, raising concerns about tourists’ safety.
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The coastal walkway was battered and broken by waves. Authorities placed geo-bags along the damaged stretch.
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