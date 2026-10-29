In frames

Kuakata: Dimmed by erosion and neglect

Parts of the coastal embankment and road, including the zero point of Kuakata sea beach, have collapsed under the impact of waves. Pieces of the damaged road and structures are scattered across the beach. Algae-covered geobags lying haphazardly have also created hazardous paths for people moving around the area.

Amid the crowds of tourists, vendors have set up shops on the beach. Motorcycles are also being driven along the beach despite a ban. With all of these, Kuakata appears to be losing its natural beauty. Photo taken by Saiyan.