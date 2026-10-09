Bangladesh

Letters, Postboxes and Postmen

Once, letters were the primary means of reaching people living far away. Postal runners and red postboxes were symbols of that communication system. But the familiar scene has changed in the age of mobile phones and the internet. Postboxes now lie idle in many parts of the country, including Dhaka. Yet postal workers continue to carry out their duties. Through photographs taken by Prothom Alo photographers in Dhaka, Bandarban, Khulna, Pabna and Chattogram, take a look at the story of a postal service that continues to survive.

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Shops have sprung up around post boxes as business goes on as usual. GPO intersection, Dhaka.
Sajid Hossain
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A man weighs a letter. Laxmibazar Sub-Post Office, Dhaka.
Dipu Malakar
3 / 10
The wooden postbox has been out of use for a long time. Banglabazar, Dhaka.
Dipu Malakar
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A postal worker opens a postbox to check for letters. Laxmibazar Sub-Post Office, Dhaka.
Dipu Malakar
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A postal worker opens a post box to collect letters. Head Post Office, Bandarban.
Mong Hai Sing Marma
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Riding an electric bike, a postal worker delivers mail to recipients' doorsteps. Boikali area, Khulna.
Saddam Hossain
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A post box lies abandoned in sheer neglect. Pourashava area, Pabna.
Hasan Mahmud
8 / 10
A retired post box now serves as a decorative piece in a home. Sunam Graph, Pabna.
Hasan Mahmud
9 / 10
Ali Akbar has been delivering letters on his bicycle for nearly 28 years. Tailardwip, Anwara, Chattogram.
Jewel Shil
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An unused post box stands neglected, with a tea stall set up in front of it. Gandaria, Dhaka.
Dipu Malakar
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