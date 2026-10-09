Letters, Postboxes and Postmen

Once, letters were the primary means of reaching people living far away. Postal runners and red postboxes were symbols of that communication system. But the familiar scene has changed in the age of mobile phones and the internet. Postboxes now lie idle in many parts of the country, including Dhaka. Yet postal workers continue to carry out their duties. Through photographs taken by Prothom Alo photographers in Dhaka, Bandarban, Khulna, Pabna and Chattogram, take a look at the story of a postal service that continues to survive.