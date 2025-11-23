TOP SHOTS (23 November 2025)

Two foxes standing on an empty road early on a winter morning. Chilarjhar, Rangpur, 23 November.Moinul Islam.
The morning sunlight broke through the winter fog covering the clouds, spreading its colours across Kaptai Lake. Kumra Tila, Rangamati, 23 November.Supriyo Chakma.
After harvesting Aman paddy, young men from the hills are tying the sheaves and transporting them to their destination. Morli Para, Kaptai, Rangamati, 23 November.Supriyo Chakma.
A pair of parrots basking in the warmth of the autumn morning sun. Railway Hawkers’ Market, Bogura, 23 November.Soyel Rana
Women heading out to work on a fog-covered morning along an empty road. Shekpara, Rangpur, 23 November.Moinul Islam.
With the arrival of winter, the demand for ducks increases. A vendor has set up shop beside the road, selling local ducks at Tk 340 per kilogram and Chinese ducks at Tk 450 per kilogram. Gallamari, Khulna, 23 November.Saddam Hossain
A lace seller has set out on a bicycle to sell women’s accessories along with plastic toys. Gallamari, Khulna, 23 November.Saddam Hossain
Newly harvested paddy from the Nabanna season is entering farmers homes. On an autumn morning, members of a farming family are threshing the fresh paddy in a field beside their house. Muraridaha, Faridpur, 23 November.Alimuzzaman
At the weekly market, farmers from the hill region have come to sell bananas and various fruits from their own orchards. Ujani Para, Bandarban, 23 November.Mong Hai Shing Marma