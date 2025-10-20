TOP SHOTS (20 October 2025)

Shahidar Rahman cycles through the streets selling handmade floor mats crafted from recycled yarn produced from textile waste. Hanumantala, Rangpur, 20 October.Moinul Islam
Dewdrops settle delicately on the leaves of a drumstick tree. Banghal Halia, Rangamati, 20 October.Supriyo Chakma
Mist-covered hilltops signal the onset of winter. Rajasthali, Rangamati, 20 October.Supriyo Chakma
Ants carrying away food they have gathered. Dhangora, Raiganj, Sirajganj, 20 October.Shajedul Alam
A long queue of people waiting in front of an OMS (Open Market Sale) dealer point to buy rice and flour. Buyers wait for hours since dawn to make their purchases. Sabgram Rail Crossing, Bogura, 20 October.Soyel Rana
A man busy catching fish using an electric net in an Aman paddy field. Shikor, Sherpur, Bogura, 20 October.Soyel Rana
A farmer carrying locally grown cucumbers to the market for sale after harvesting. Jalchatro, Rangpur, 20 October.Moinul Islam
Two female farmers drying boiled paddy under the morning sun after parboiling it. Goalanda, Rajbari, 20 October.Md. Rashedul Haque
The scenic beauty of the hills on a crisp autumn morning draws nature-loving travellers. Rajasthali Top View Point, Rangamati, 20 October.Supriyo Chakma
On a foggy autumn morning, a herdsman leads his cattle to the roadside for grazing. Chilarzhar, Rangpur, 20 October.Moinul Islam
A blooming canna lily brightens the roadside. Sadar, Mymensingh, 20 October.Mostafizur Rahman
A datura flower peeks out from between green leaves. Bhangamura, Bandarban, 20 October.Mong Hai Shing Marma