Bangladesh

Violence against women and children draws protests across country

Before the shock over the killing of an eight-year-old child in Pallabi, Dhaka, could subside, the recovery of the body of a madrasas student in Rampura of the capital has shaken the country. From news media to social media, discussions are now centered on violence against women and children and the lack of safety. In protest against abuse and oppression of women and children, various organisations, including Prothom Alo Bondhushava, organised human chains and other programmes across the country today, Friday.

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In protest against abuse and oppression of women and children, Bondhushava organised a human chain and protest programme at SAARC Fountain in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka on 22 Friday 2026.
Prothom Alo
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A human chain is held in Ashulia, Savar, Dhaka on 22 May 2026, demanding four points, including exemplary punishment within a short time for those involved in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old child in Pallabi, Dhaka, as well as others involved in similar incidents.
Prothom Alo
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Prothom Alo Bondhushava Chattogram unit organises a human chain titled “We want safety for women and children; we demand swift and exemplary punishment for rapists and abusers.” Probortok Mor, Chattogram on 22 May 2026.
Jewel Shill
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A woman displays shoes demanding justice for rapists after several hundred people gather and stage a protest march under the banner of “Local Residents” in the Mirpur-10 roundabout area in Dhaka on 22 May 2026, demanding the execution of the child killer and protesting the deterioration of the country’s law and order situation.
Prothom Alo
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People from various walks of life join a human chain organised by Prothom Alo Bondhushava in front of the Central Shaheed Minar, Sylhet on 22 May 2026, demanding safety for women and children and swift justice for rapists and abusers.
Prothom Alo
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Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Sena organises a human chain and protest march near Bakalia Naya Mosque in Chattogram, demanding justice for the child rapist in Bakalia and the killers of the child in Pallabi, Dhaka.
Prothom Alo
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Prothom Alo Bondhushava holds a human chain and protest programme in the Central Shaheed Minar of Chakaria, Cox’s Bazar on 22 May 2026, protesting sexual abuse and oppression of women and children and demanding swift justice to the perpetrators.
Prothom Alo
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Prothom Alo Bondhushava organises a human chain programme in front of Nawabganj Government College in Chapainawabganj on 22 May 2026, demanding safety for women and children and swift, exemplary punishment for rapists and abusers.
Prothom Alo
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