Violence against women and children draws protests across country

Before the shock over the killing of an eight-year-old child in Pallabi, Dhaka, could subside, the recovery of the body of a madrasas student in Rampura of the capital has shaken the country. From news media to social media, discussions are now centered on violence against women and children and the lack of safety. In protest against abuse and oppression of women and children, various organisations, including Prothom Alo Bondhushava, organised human chains and other programmes across the country today, Friday.