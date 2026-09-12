Bangladesh

In pictures

In white expanse of autumn

With the arrival of autumn, nature takes on a different appearance. White kashful (kans) blooms across the green landscape. Seeking a brief respite from the bustle of city life, people of all ages flock to the kans grasslands around the capital. Some admire the beauty of the kans flowers, some take photographs with their mobile phones, while others spend their leisure time with family and friends. The vast expanse beside the Hasnabad-Sarighat Lake in Dhaka has also now adorned itself in the pristine white of autumn.

Mir Hossen
Dhaka
1 / 9
White kashful (kans) bloom across the vast expanse.
Mir Hossen
2 / 9
Families and visitors stroll through the kashful land; some remain absorbed in taking photographs, while others spend their leisure time.
Mir Hossen
3 / 9
Visitors enjoy themselves roaming the kashful land in the light of the late afternoon.
Mir Hossen
4 / 9
A teenager runs joyfully, holding kashful in his hand.
Mir Hossen
5 / 9
Visitors who have come to spend their leisure time stroll through the land.
Mir Hossen
6 / 9
An excited child holds a bunch of kashful.
Mir Hossen
7 / 9
Many visitors came to ride horses while exploring the land.
Mir Hossen
8 / 9
Visitors capturing their moments on camera.
Mir Hossen
9 / 9
The vast kashful land stretches out in the foreground, with the city visible in the distance.
Mir Hossen
Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Watch more from Bangladesh