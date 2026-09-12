In pictures

In white expanse of autumn

With the arrival of autumn, nature takes on a different appearance. White kashful (kans) blooms across the green landscape. Seeking a brief respite from the bustle of city life, people of all ages flock to the kans grasslands around the capital. Some admire the beauty of the kans flowers, some take photographs with their mobile phones, while others spend their leisure time with family and friends. The vast expanse beside the Hasnabad-Sarighat Lake in Dhaka has also now adorned itself in the pristine white of autumn.