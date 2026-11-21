Aroma of new paddy fills rural households as harvesting begins

As sunlight breaks through the fog, activity begins in the courtyards of rural homes in an Agrahayan morning. During the season for bringing in newly harvested Aman paddy, some households are busy preparing their courtyards, while others prepare to boil paddy in large pots. Fires burn in clay stoves and steam rises from the hot paddy. Although modern methods have made their way into agriculture, age-old practices such as boiling paddy and coating courtyards remain part of rural Bangladesh's traditions. This photo story captures a morning in Agrahayan at homesteads in Khidraperi village, Gabtali upazila, Bogura.