Boat race on the Sonai River

An afternoon in the month of Bhadra. The Sonai River in Beanibazar upazila of Sylhet. Three boats move forward to the beat of drums and the rhythmic strokes of oars wielded by rowers seated in rows. Thousands of curious spectators line the riverbanks. Everyone’s attention is focused on one question: who will emerge victorious in the traditional boat race?

A local group had raised objections to the boat race. Nevertheless, the event went ahead yesterday, Friday. The competition also proved highly exciting. However, as evening fell, the organisers could not complete the final race that day. They said they would hold a meeting later to decide the winner. Here is the photo story on the boat race held in the Bahadurpur area of Lautta Union in the upazila.