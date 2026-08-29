Bangladesh

Boat race on the Sonai River

An afternoon in the month of Bhadra. The Sonai River in Beanibazar upazila of Sylhet. Three boats move forward to the beat of drums and the rhythmic strokes of oars wielded by rowers seated in rows. Thousands of curious spectators line the riverbanks. Everyone’s attention is focused on one question: who will emerge victorious in the traditional boat race?

A local group had raised objections to the boat race. Nevertheless, the event went ahead yesterday, Friday. The competition also proved highly exciting. However, as evening fell, the organisers could not complete the final race that day. They said they would hold a meeting later to decide the winner. Here is the photo story on the boat race held in the Bahadurpur area of Lautta Union in the upazila.

Anis Mahmud
Sylhet
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A practice session is under way before the boat race.
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The rowers sit in rows wearing clothes of the same colour and design
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Two boats compete to see who will reach the finish line first.
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The boats move forward in rhythm.
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People fill the riverbank to watch the race.
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Some people have climbed trees to enjoy the race.
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Evening is drawing near.
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Prizes for the winners are placed on a boat.
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