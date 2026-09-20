Bangladesh

Melbourne bursting with colour in Spring

Spring seems to bring an abundance of colour. Thousands of colourful flowers bloom all around, attracting bees and bumblebees. People flock from one garden to another to enjoy the season. Such enchanting scenes are not only limited to Australia; they can be found in countries around the world too. With blue skies, gentle breezes and rows upon rows of colourful flowers, Melbourne, Australia, looks like a dream in spring. This photo story captures the vibrant display of nature.

Shamsul Hoque
Melbourne, Australia
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Visitors have come to admire the colourful flowers at the “Tulip Festival”.
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Rows of colourful tulips are blooming in the garden.
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A single yellow flower blooms among rows of red tulips.
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The surroundings are brightened by tulips in variety of colours.
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A vibrant display of colourful flowers fills the garden.
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Visitors are enjoying the beauty of the tulips.
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Not a single leaf, the tree is covered in flowers.
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Visitors are capturing memories on their mobile phones in front of the colourful tulips.
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Red tulips peek through the green leaves.
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Many visitors sit and rest with their loved ones after exploring the flower garden.
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Crowds of visitors at the tulip garden.
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