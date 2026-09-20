Melbourne bursting with colour in Spring

Spring seems to bring an abundance of colour. Thousands of colourful flowers bloom all around, attracting bees and bumblebees. People flock from one garden to another to enjoy the season. Such enchanting scenes are not only limited to Australia; they can be found in countries around the world too. With blue skies, gentle breezes and rows upon rows of colourful flowers, Melbourne, Australia, looks like a dream in spring. This photo story captures the vibrant display of nature.