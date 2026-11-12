TOP SHOTS (12 November 2026)

Chukui is a popular and expensive vegetable in the hills. The plants have started bearing fruit after flowering. Locally, it is also known as Khorpata. Morghona, Rangamati, 12 November.Supriyo Chakma
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Two people sit on a three-wheeler locally called Nasimon loaded with straw. Lobonchora, Khulna, 12 November.Saddam Hossain
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A fisherman casts his net in Kaptai Lake at dusk. Baradam, Rangamati, 12 November.Supriyo Chakma
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Although the water in the beel has dried up, water hyacinths remain in the fields. A farmer clears them to prepare the land for cultivation. Samiti Area, Karimganj, Kishoreganj, 12 November.Tafasilul Aziz
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An egret sits on a branch stuck into a paddy field. Lobonchora, Khulna, 12 November.Saddam Hossain
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As dengue cases continue to rise, municipal workers spray insecticide using fogging machines to control mosquitoes. West Khabaspur, Faridpur, 12 November.Alimuzzaman
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Farmer Toffazzal Bepari harvests the radishes for sale. Bilbhara, Faridpur, 12 November.Alimuzzaman
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Garment workers block the Dhaka–Tangail Highway amid labour unrest. Mouchak, Gazipur, 12 November.Masud Rana
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The weather is beginning to turn colder. A man takes his child for a morning walk, dressed in warm clothes. Mirbagh, Kaunia, Rangpur, 12 November.Moinul Islam
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Water hyacinth flowers blooming across the waterbody. Tantikalibari, Manikganj, 12 November.Abdul Momin