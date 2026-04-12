TOP SHOTS (12 April 2026)

An egret returns with a straw from a field to build its nest. Lafapara, Dupchanchia, Bogura, 12 April.Soyel Rana
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A long-tailed shrike perches on a branch. After catching prey, it impales it on thorns or sharp twigs and later tears it apart to eat—an unusual hunting habit that gives rise to its other name name, 'butcher bird'. Boulai, Kishoreganj, 12 April.Tafasilul Aziz
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The sun peeks through the fronds of the coconut tree. Maizhkhapan, Kishoreganj, 12 April.Tafasilul Aziz
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Workers engage in brick-making under the scorching afternoon sun of Chaitra. Khiripota, Tarash, Sirajganj, 12 April.Shajedul Alam
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Artisans prepare traditional festive sweets, including kadma and batasha, ahead of Pohela Boishakh. Bhatara Bonikpara, Saturia upazila, Manikganj, 12 April.Abdul Momin
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Uragaan gathering features a competitive exchange of songs between two groups, each comprising several hundred performers. Sylhet, 12 April.Suman Kumar Das
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A vendor sets out on a bicycle to sell plastic ware in a village. Dhap Sultanganj Hat, Bogura, 12 April.Soyel Rana
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A local man drains pond water to catch fish. Bil Pabla, Dumuria, Khulna, 12 April.Saddam Hossain
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A man heads to the market with chickens arranged in a cage made of nets and bamboo strips on a cycle van. Bil Pabla, Khulna, 12 April.Saddam Hossain
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A flock of Guinea fowl pecks at food in a household courtyard. Lafapara, Bogura, 12 April.Soyel Rana