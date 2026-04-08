TOP SHOTS (8 April 2026)

The Chinese Glory Bower (Hazari beli) blooming beautifully. Shantibagh Walkway, Moulvibazar, 8 April.Akmol Hossain Nipu
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Villagers move by walking over wooden logs. Naniarchar, Rangamati, 8 April.Supriyo Chakma
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Hoping for a catch, a white heron gazes intently at the water hyacinths in Kaptai Lake. Burighat, Rangamati, 8 April.Supriyo Chakma
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In the quiet nature of Chaitra, wild Indian Heliotrope (Hatiishur flowers) bloom gently, adding a splash of colour to the greenery. Lata Khamar, Dumuria, Khulna, 8 April.Saddam Hossain
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Although the demand for traditional earthenware has declined amid modernity, it regains life during Pahela Baishakh. A vendor arranges colourful clay pots for the festival. Keane Bridge area, Sylhet, 8 April.Anis Mahmud
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The sun peeks through the trees at dawn. Burighat, Rangamati, 8 April.Supriyo Chakma
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A seasonal trader sells wood apples brought from Rangamati district via courier service. Station Road, Rangpur, 8 April.Moinul Islam
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A myna searches for food on the branch of a tree. Dumni, Sreepur, Gazipur, 8 April.Sadek Mridha