In pictures: Tarique Rahman returns home

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has arrived in the country. The Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying Tarique Rahman landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 11:39 am on Thursday. He was accompanied by his wife Zubaida Rahman and daughter Zaima Rahman. BNP leaders and activists later welcomed Tarique Rahman and his family at the airport.

At 12:35 pm, Tarique Rahman exited through the VIP gate. Standing at the front of the bus, he waved to the leaders and activists and offered them greetings. The BNP Acting Chairperson then set off from the airport toward the public reception venue on the 300-foot road in Purbachal in a red-and-green bus.