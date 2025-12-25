Bangladesh

In pictures: Tarique Rahman returns home

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has arrived in the country. The Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying Tarique Rahman landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 11:39 am on Thursday. He was accompanied by his wife Zubaida Rahman and daughter Zaima Rahman. BNP leaders and activists later welcomed Tarique Rahman and his family at the airport.

At 12:35 pm, Tarique Rahman exited through the VIP gate. Standing at the front of the bus, he waved to the leaders and activists and offered them greetings. The BNP Acting Chairperson then set off from the airport toward the public reception venue on the 300-foot road in Purbachal in a red-and-green bus.

1 / 12
BNP Acting Chairperson Tarique Rahman sets off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport toward the public reception venue on the 300-foot road in Purbachal.
Dipu Malakar
2 / 12
The Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying Tarique Rahman lands at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka ast 11:39 am. He is then seen entering the lounge.
Facebook/BNP
3 / 12
BNP leaders and activists welcome Tarique Rahman and his family at the airport.
Facebook/BNP
4 / 12
Tarique Rahman with his family members at the airport lounge.
Facebook/BNP
5 / 12
BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman speaks over phone with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.
Screenshot taken from BNP Media Cell’s Facebook page
6 / 12
After leaving the airport, Tarique Rahman stands barefoot on the grass for a while and later picks up a handful of soil.
Facebook/BNP
7 / 12
Tarique Rahman’s pet cat Jebu has returned to the country.
Facebook/BNP
8 / 12
The red-and-green bus prepared for Tarique Rahman to travel to the reception venue.
BNP Media Cell
9 / 12
On the way to the public reception venue in the red-and-green bus, Tarique Rahman waves to the people.
Dipu Malakar
10 / 12
Tight security as Tarique Rahman is taken to the public reception venue.
Dipu Malakar
11 / 12
On his way back to the country from London, Tarique Rahman posted this photo on his verified Facebook page, writing: “After 6,314 long days, in the sky of Bangladesh!”
Facebook/ Tarique Rahman
12 / 12
Tarique Rahman with his wife Zubaida Rahman and daughter Zaima Rahman while onboard the aircraft.
BNP Media Cell
