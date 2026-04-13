TOP SHOTS (13 April 2026)

Visitors crowd the stalls of various educational institutions at the 47th National Science and Technology Week and Science Fair. Raiganj, Sirajganj, 13 April.Shajedul Alam
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Marking Chaitra Sankranti, people dressed as Shiva and Parvati move in groups, visiting different shops at Bera Bazaar. Bera Bazaar, Pabna, 13 April.Barun Ray
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On a Chaitra afternoon, children have fun and play football. Aliya Madrasa, Sylhet, 13 April.Anis Mahmud
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Guests and students stand for the national anthem ahead of the inauguration of the Dhaka round of the Prothom Alo Bondhusabha Liberation War Olympiad. Milestone School and College, Dhaka, 13 April.Khaled Sarker
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A honeybee collects nectar while hovering around wax apple blossoms (jamrul). Mawna, Sreepur, Gazipur, 13 April.Sadek Mridha
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Buyers and sellers engage actively at stalls during the SME Fair. China Friendship Conference Centre, Dhaka, 13 April.Sazid Hossain
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Students paint alpona (traditional motifs) on the premises of an educational institution in preparation for welcoming the Bengali New Year. Raiganj, Sirajganj, 13 April.Shajedul Alam