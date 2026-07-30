TOP SHOTS (30 July 2026)

Pink rain lilies in full bloom. Poyestirchar, Mymensingh, 30 July.Mostafizur Rahman
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An Asian openbill wanders through a wetland. Sonamua, Gabtoli, Bogura, 30 July.Soyel Rana
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Two farmers transport paddy to a market on an auto-van. Toronihat, Gabtoli, Bogura, 30 July,Soyel Rana
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Strong tidal waves have displaced concrete blocks, causing fresh damage to the approach road of Bashbaria ferry terminal in Sitakunda, Chattogram, on 30 July.Prothom Alo
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A village road remains submerged due to rising water in Kaptai Lake; rope-pulled dinghy boats are now the only means of travel between villages. Alutila to Lumbini village, Rangamati, 30 July.Supriyo Chakma
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A red-whiskered bulbul takes shelter under neem leaves to escape the drizzle. Rubber Garden, Rangamati, 30 July.Supriyo Chakma
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A farmer takes locally grown 'dhalsundari' taro to market in Mollapara, Rangpur, on 30 July.Moinul Islam
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As a farmer ploughs a field, a group of women gather to catch fish in the floodwater in Bokchi, Rangpur, on 30 July.Moinul Islam
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A dragonfly perches on a dead tree branch. Adampur, Daudkandi, Cumilla, 30 July.Abdur Rahman Dhali
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A small trader braves the rain on his bicycle to sell popcorn and other snacks. Rayermahal, Khulna, 30 July.Saddam Hossain
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Hill women dry turmeric in the sun, hoping for a better price for their produce. Boalkhali, Dighinala, Khagrachhari, 30 July.Joyanti Dewan