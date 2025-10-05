Live fish market on the banks of Karatoa River

At the break of dawn, the riverside comes alive with activity. The air is filled with the shouts of buyers and sellers as the market bustles into life. This is the early morning live fish market on the banks of the Karatoa River in Bogura town, known locally as the Chashi Bazar. Adjacent to it is a wholesale fish trading centre. The market begins at dawn and concludes by mid-morning. During this time, fish worth several crores of taka are traded both at the wholesale market and in the open riverside stalls.

The most distinctive feature of this market is that most of the fish brought for sale are kept alive. The following photographs capture the vibrant scenes of this riverside fish market on the banks of the Karatoa River.