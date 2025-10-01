In frames: Drenched Dhaka

In Dhaka city, 132 millimetres of rainfall was recorded in six hours from 12:00 am to 6:00 am on Wednesday. This was the highest rainfall in the country during this period. Throughout the night, continuous rainfall caused knee-deep water in some areas of Dhaka, while rickshaws and buses were stranded in the middle of the roads elsewhere. Residents were compelled to wade through water on foot to reach their destinations. The relentless rain turned Dhaka’s streets into a city of waterlogging and suffering.