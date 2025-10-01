Bangladesh

In frames: Drenched Dhaka

In Dhaka city, 132 millimetres of rainfall was recorded in six hours from 12:00 am to 6:00 am on Wednesday. This was the highest rainfall in the country during this period. Throughout the night, continuous rainfall caused knee-deep water in some areas of Dhaka, while rickshaws and buses were stranded in the middle of the roads elsewhere. Residents were compelled to wade through water on foot to reach their destinations. The relentless rain turned Dhaka’s streets into a city of waterlogging and suffering.

Rainwater accumulated on Manik Mia Avenue.
Zahidul Karim
Waterlogging on Green Road caused suffering for people.
Zahidul Karim
Rainwater accumulated in front of the entrance to the metro station at Kazipara.
Masud Ali
Rainwater overflowing the road inundated the footpath at Kazipara.
Masud Ali
Daily life disrupted by heavy rainfall. Kazipara.
Masud Ali
With no way to walk, residents crossed the waterlogged streets by rickshaw-van. New Market area.
Zahidul Karim
Both road and footpath submerged; people cautiously walked along the water-covered pavement. New Market area.
Zahidul Karim
Residents crossing waterlogged streets by rickshaw-van. New Market area.
Zahidul Karim
Rainwater accumulated on the streets of Shahjahanpur.
Fatema Tuz Zohra
Malibagh Abul Hotel area at 10:00 am.
Mir Hossen
Knee-deep water in front of the Hawkers’ Market. New Market area.
Zahidul Karim
Rainwater entered inside the Hawkers’ Market; it was being pumped out using machines. New Market area.
Zahidul Karim
Streets in front of the Hawkers’ Market inundated with rainwater. New Market area.
Zahidul Karim
