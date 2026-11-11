TOP SHOTS (11 November 2026)

The surroundings have blossomed with flowers of various colours even before the arrival of winter. Ave Maria Church, Tarash, Sirajganj, 11 November.Shajedul Alam
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A jhinga flower blooms among the bushes beside Kaptai Lake. Balukhali Horticulture Centre, Rangamati, 11 November.Supriyo Chakma
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A group of fishermen head towards Kaptai Lake in a boat with their fishing nets. Brahman Tila, Rangamati, 11 November.Supriyo Chakma
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A fish eagle sits on an electric wire. Rajabari, Sreepur, Gazipur, 11 November.Sadek Mridha
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Earthen rings are being transported for the construction of a hygienic toilet. Bahirdia, Faridpur, 11 November.Alimuzzaman
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As there are no suitable ponds nearby, two homemakers walk home along a narrow rural path, carrying pitchers of water collected from a distant source for cooking. Chhonpocha, Faridpur, 11 November.Alimuzzaman
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Farmers dry paddy in the field before filling it into sacks. A bumper harvest has brought smiles to their faces. Daudkandi, Cumilla, 11 November.Abdur Rahman Dhali
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A vendor transports sugarcane purchased from a wholesale market on a van. Khulna City Bypass Road, 11 November.Saddam Hossain
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Two men are busy fishing from a boat at dusk. Balikhola, Karimganj, Kishoreganj, 10 November.Tafasilul Aziz