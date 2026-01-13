TOP SHOTS (13 January 2026)

The kingfisher waits for its prey. Litchi orchard, Rangamati, January 13.Supriyo Chakma
This woman had cast a net in Kaptai Lake, which caught some fish. She is bringing in the net on Tuesday morning. Kheppopara, Rangamati, 13 January.Supriyo Chakma
During the dry season, Boro rice is being cultivated in the renowned Nuruil Beel of Bogura. Various species of birds are flying around the area in search of food. Nuruil Beel, Bogura, 13 January.Soyel Rana
Oil drums stacked beside the highway. During the cleaning of the drums, some oil is also being collected. Nishindara Madhyapara area, Bogura, 13 January.Soyel Rana
A flock of cormorants sat on branches in the waters of the haor. Such scenes are commonly observed in the wetland areas of the haor during the winter season. Pitakara, Sylhet, 13 January.Anis Mahmud
A farmer ploughing his land in preparation for Boro rice cultivation. Such activity is seen across the haor fields towards the end of winter, ahead of the Boro season. Nalia, Sylhet, 13 January.Anis Mahmud
A seasonal trader cycling along rural roads to sell winter clothes. Kishoreganj, Nilphamari, 13 January.Moinul Islam
A farmer harvesting bottle gourds from his field. Winter bottle gourds are known for their superior taste and demand remains high during the winter season. Kumra Tila, Rangamati, 13 January.Supriyo Chakma
Farmers busy transplanting Boro rice seedlings in the haor fields. Across the haor region, farmers are currently engaged in Boro cultivation. Nalia, Sylhet, 13 January.Anis Mahmud
A man heading out to sell marigold flower pots. Magura, Nilphamari, 13 January.Moinul Islam