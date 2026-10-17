Students looking to higher education abroad

Aspiring to fulfill the dream of studying abroad, students have immense interest and enthusiasm about exploring global education systems and academic opportunities. The 'Prothom Alo 2nd Study Abroad Fair 2026' was organised to bring together all the essential details about studying overseas, from admissions and scholarships to visa procedures. Throughout the event, students and parents engaged directly with representatives from various participating institutions to gather firsthand information. While some inquired about admission requirements and eligibility, others explored the tuition costs and everyday living expenses in their preferred destinations.

Prothom Alo's photographer Mir Hossen captured these lively moments of young dreamers bustling across the fairgrounds.