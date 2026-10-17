Bangladesh

Students looking to higher education abroad

Aspiring to fulfill the dream of studying abroad, students have immense interest and enthusiasm about exploring global education systems and academic opportunities. The 'Prothom Alo 2nd Study Abroad Fair 2026' was organised to bring together all the essential details about studying overseas, from admissions and scholarships to visa procedures. Throughout the event, students and parents engaged directly with representatives from various participating institutions to gather firsthand information. While some inquired about admission requirements and eligibility, others explored the tuition costs and everyday living expenses in their preferred destinations.

Prothom Alo's photographer Mir Hossen captured these lively moments of young dreamers bustling across the fairgrounds.

1 / 9
Students sit down with representatives from various institutions, learning the ins and outs of admission requirements and higher study opportunities abroad.
2 / 9
Students discussing the study environment and opportunities abroad with a representative at the fair.
3 / 9
British Council representatives answer a flurry of queries from aspiring students about studying abroad and language proficiency tests.
4 / 9
A parent pauses amidst the rush, browses through books of choice with their child at the Prothoma Prokashon stall.
5 / 9
Smiling for the camera, participating representatives gather for a group selfie to capture a cheerful moment on the sidelines of the event.
6 / 9
A university representative explaining scholarship options and paths to higher education overseas.
7 / 9
An institutional representative guides a student through the paperwork needed to complete their application.
8 / 9
A young man speaks with a representative about study opportunities and expenses abroad in his preferred field.
9 / 9
Students fill out registration forms after consulting representatives and receiving necessary advice.
Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Watch more from Bangladesh