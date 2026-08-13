TOP SHOTS (13 August 2026)

The Kathalichapa is in full bloom, spreading its exquisite beauty. Shantibagh Walkway, Moulvibazar, 13 August.Akmol Hossain
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A common myna bird standing alone. Dighali Bank, Rangamati, 13 August.Supriyo Chakma
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Raindrops have gathered across the petals of a Canna indica. Morghona Boradam, Rangamati, 13 August.Supriyo Chakma
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Before heading to the Padma to fish, two professional fishermen repair their damaged nets. Sultan Khan’s Dangi, Faridpur, 13 August.Alimuzzaman
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পদ্মায় মাছ শিকারে যাওয়ার আগে জালের ছেঁড়াফাটা অংশে মেরামত করে নিচ্ছেন পেশাদার দুই জেলে। সুলতান খাঁর ডাঙ্গী, ফরিদপুর, ১৩ আগস্টছবি: আলীমুজ্জামানAbdul Momin
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A boy swimming in the water of a rain-filled wetland. North Channel, Faridpur, 13 August.Alimuzzaman
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White flowers of wild eggplant, bloom on one side of a rooftop garden. Dhangara, Raiganj, Sirajganj, 13 August.Shajedul Alam
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With no customers at the market, a vegetable vendor has opened his shop and fallen asleep. Daudkandi, Cumilla, 13 August.Abdur Rahman Dhali.
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White flower blooms by the roadside. Someshpur, Belkuchi, Sirajganj, 13 August.Ariful Gani
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Farmers have finished planting Aman rice seedlings on the higher lands. A group of agricultural labourers carry rice seedlings towards the low-lying fields in the distance for planting. Bhelupura, Rangpur, 13 August.Moinul Islam